Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

CAH stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

