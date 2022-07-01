Cardinal Capital Management Sells 6,343 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $4.99 on Friday, hitting $113.06. 3,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $193.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.97 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

