Cardinal Capital Management Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

