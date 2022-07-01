Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

