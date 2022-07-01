Cardinal Capital Management Has $7.60 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,915. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.38.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

