Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Forward Air worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,233. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

