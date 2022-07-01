Cardinal Capital Management Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.42.

NYSE STT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,705. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

