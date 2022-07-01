Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

