Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 3,613 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.01. 591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $213.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.39 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

