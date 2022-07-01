Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 1,324 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

