Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,142. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.24.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capri by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $21,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

