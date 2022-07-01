Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $528,618,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.