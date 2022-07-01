Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 208,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781,447. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

