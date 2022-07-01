Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Trex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

Trex stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,495. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

