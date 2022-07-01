Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 209 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,382 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $6,399,106. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

PCRX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,671. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

