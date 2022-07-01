Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 4,373 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

