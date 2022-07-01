Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 4,177 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $294,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. 6,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

