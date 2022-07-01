Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $50.18. 29,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,811. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.