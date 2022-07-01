Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 5,411 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,370 shares of company stock worth $625,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CCOI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

