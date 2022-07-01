Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 2,888 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $5,075,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $945,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

TOL stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,196. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

