Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 104,034 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,034 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 14,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $26.54.

