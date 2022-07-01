Canal Capital Management LLC Takes $612,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 163,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 83.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 48,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $208,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 109,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 44,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE T opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

