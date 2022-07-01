Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 14,924 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.