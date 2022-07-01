Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.17.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

