Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $141.23 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

