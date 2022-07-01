Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

