Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

Shares of GS opened at $297.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

