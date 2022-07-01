Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 470.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SDY stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
