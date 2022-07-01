Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,312 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,876,000 after purchasing an additional 442,080 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

