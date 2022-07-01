Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

