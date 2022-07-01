Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Callon Petroleum comprises about 1.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 522,506 shares of company stock worth $32,393,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,320. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

