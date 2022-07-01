Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.83

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.83 and traded as high as $41.78. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 60,018 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

