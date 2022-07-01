Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,422,287 shares.The stock last traded at $38.61 and had previously closed at $38.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

