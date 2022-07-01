CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $278.53. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.