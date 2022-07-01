C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.37 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $115.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In related news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after acquiring an additional 285,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

