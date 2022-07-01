Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.06. 784,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,915,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average of $196.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

