Busey Wealth Management Sells 726 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,725. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $184.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

