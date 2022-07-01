Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,791 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 304,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.