Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,096 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.11. 15,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.09 and its 200 day moving average is $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

