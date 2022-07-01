Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

