Busey Wealth Management Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. 192,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

