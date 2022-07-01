Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,382. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.