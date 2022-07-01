Busey Wealth Management Decreases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 60.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 12,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,476. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

