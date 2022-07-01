Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in NIKE by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $7,632,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.99. 97,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

