Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.74

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.74 and traded as low as C$57.16. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$57.67, with a volume of 1,183,105 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,088.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 418,011 shares in the company, valued at C$24,439,138.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total value of C$24,520,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,342,421.18.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

