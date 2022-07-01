Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,508,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,640 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 3,087,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,910,000 after purchasing an additional 729,655 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,601,000 after acquiring an additional 537,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.35. 6,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,855. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

