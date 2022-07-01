Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) PT at $178.86

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE SITE opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

