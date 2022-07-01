Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $239.00

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
