Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $239.00

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

