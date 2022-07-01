Brokerages Set Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target at $14.30

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

GBNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

