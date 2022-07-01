Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

